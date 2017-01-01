Fidelity, Charles Schwab Lower Fees To $4.95 In Price War

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity and Charles Schwab have cut their online retail trade commission to $4.95, the latest in a series of rollbacks designed to keep customers.

Fidelity was the first to make the move late last night, dropping its price from $7.95 to $4.95, and Charles Schwab reacted hours later.



Rivals TD Ameritrade and E*Trade Financial still charge $9.99 per trade, but are expected to follow suit in order to remain competitive.

Schwab Chief Executive Officer Walt Bettinger said: "We never want commission costs to be a barrier for investors deciding which firm can best serve their needs. In addition to low commissions, our industry-leading low-cost S&P index mutual fund is nearly five times less than Vanguard and three times less than Fidelity."

Shares in the publicly traded platforms fell sharply today on concerns that the price war will hurt revenue.

TD Ameritrade shares dropped 9 percent, while Charles Shwab lost 3 percent.

