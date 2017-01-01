Halcón Resources Corporation Q4 Income Rises 2%

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Halcón Resources Corporation (HK) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $60.62 million, or $0.66 per share. This was higher than $59.27 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $130.25 million. This was up from $116.12 million last year.

Halcón Resources Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $60.62 Mln. vs. $59.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.66 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.0% -Revenue (Q4): $130.25 Mln vs. $116.12 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%

