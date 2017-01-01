Australia GDP On Tap For Wednesday

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q4 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to add 0.7 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year after slipping 0.5 percent on quarter and rising 1.8 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia also will see February results for the Reserve Bank of Australia's commodity index and the AiG manufacturing index.

In January, the commodity index was up 55.7 percent on year to a score of 120.9, while the manufacturing index had a score of 51.2.



Japan will release Q4 numbers for capital spending and company profits, plus vehicle sales for February.

Capex is tipped to add 0.6 percent after dipping 1.3 percent in Q3. Company profits were up 11.5 percent in the three months prior. Vehicle sales jumped an annual 8.6 percent.

Indonesia will provide February figures for consumer prices. In January, overall CPI was up 0.97 percent on month and 3.49 percent on year, while core inflation added 0.56 percent on month and 3.35 percent on year.

Thailand will release February numbers for producer prices; in January, producer prices added 0.9 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year.

China will see February results for the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, as well as the manufacturing PMI from Caixin.

The official manufacturing PMI is expected to show a score of 51.2, down from 51.3 in January - when the non-manufacturing PMI had a score of 54.6.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI is tipped to post a score of 50.8, down from 51.0 in the previous month.

Markit Economics will release Nikkei manufacturing PMIs for a number of countries, including Japan, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Myanmar, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Wednesday for Independence Day, and will re-open on Thursday.

