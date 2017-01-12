U.S. SEC, States Probe Fiat Chrysler On Diesel Emissions

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it received various inquiries, subpoenas and requests for information from a number of governmental authorities, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the SEC and several states' attorneys general, regarding alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles.

The company said it is investigating the matters and it intends to cooperate with all valid governmental requests.



On January 12, 2017, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board each issued a notice of violation or "NOV" alleging that FCA US failed to disclose certain emissions control strategies in its application for certificates to permit the sale of model year 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles. Approximately 104,000 of these vehicles were sold in the United States, of which approximately 14,000 were sold in California.

The NOVs also stated that the EPA and CARB are continuing to investigate whether any of these emissions control strategies are properly justified under the applicable regulations or constitute a "defeat device" as defined in the Clean Air Act.

The company said it currently unable to predict the outcome of any proceeding or investigation arising out of the NOVs or any related proceedings or investigation nor can we estimate a range of reasonably possible losses for the lawsuits and investigations because these matters involve significant uncertainties at these stages. Such investigations could result in the imposition of damages, fines or civil and criminal penalties.

The company said, "It is possible that the resolution of these matters may adversely affect reputation with consumers, which may negatively impact demand for our vehicles and could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations."

