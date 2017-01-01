China Manufacturing Sector Advances In February - Caixin

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.



That beat forecasts for a score of 50.8 and was up from 51.0 in January.

It also moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and total new orders both gained at faster rates, while employment declined at a marginal rate.

