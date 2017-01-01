YouTube To Unveil $35/Month Web-TV Service

10:19p.m.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - YouTube will unveil a cable television subscription service later this year for $35 per month.



Advertisement

The service, which will be called YouTube TV and operated by Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) will feature 40 channels spanning the four major networks - ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox - and additional cable channels.

YouTube said the TV service will launch in major U.S. markets first, and then "quickly expand" to cover more cities. There are currently no plans to expand internationally.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



