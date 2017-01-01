Mar 01, 1:07 a.m., New York
UK BRC Shop Prices Fall At Slower Pace In February

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices declined as a slower pace in February as food prices logged an annual growth, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday

Shop prices declined 1 percent year-on-year in February, followed by a 1.7 percent drop in January. Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent drop.

Food prices grew 0.4 percent, while non-food prices decreased 1.8 percent in February.

