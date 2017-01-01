Russia's Manufacturing Growth At 4-Month Low

1:25a.m.

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's manufacturing activity growth moderated to a four-month low in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 52.5 in February from a near six-year high of 54.7 in January. Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Advertisement

Both output and new orders continued to expand solidly in February. That said, the respective rises were the weakest since last September.

In line with the trends seen for production and new business, the rate of job creation eased in February.

On the price front, the survey showed that goods producers registered another rise in purchase costs during February, but the rate of inflation eased to the joint-weakest in four years.

With input prices increasing at a weaker pace, firms lowered their own charges for the first time since July 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



