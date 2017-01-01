NZ Dollar Falls Against Most Majors

1:52a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The NZ dollar fell to 1-week lows of 0.7132 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0731 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7191 and 1.0645, respectively.

Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to an 8-day low of 1.4794 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4702.

If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.69 against the greenback, 1.08 against the aussie and 1.49 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



