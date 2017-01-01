Swiss Franc Falls Against Most Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to 1.0649 against the euro, from an early 2-day high of 1.0637.

Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc edged down to 1.2481 and 1.0088 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2454 and 1.0058, respectively.

If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.08 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 1.02 against the greenback.

