2:15a.m.

1 March 2017 Vast Resources plc ("Vast" or the "Company")

VAST Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operations in Romania and Zimbabwe, announces that Bracknor Fund Limited ("Bracknor") has given notice to the Company that it elects to convert the remaining 37,500,000 of its warrants ("Warrants") into 37,500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1pence each (the "Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of 0.4 pence per share in accordance with the terms of the Subscription Agreement as announced on 11 October 2016. Notice of exercise of the Warrants was received by Vast on 28 February 2017.

A subscription price of £150,000 is due to be paid to the Company by Bracknor pursuant to the exercise of Warrants.

As announced on 22 November 2016, no Fee Loan Notes or any other loan obligations remain outstanding to Bracknor. Following this exercise of Warrants, no further Warrants remain outstanding to Bracknor.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc for 37,500,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market with admission expected to occur on or around 6 March 2017 ("Admission"). The issued new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission the issued ordinary share capital of Vast will consist of 4,585,685,288 Ordinary Shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. 4,585,685,288 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 207 236 1177

Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser www.beaumontcornish.com Roland Cornish +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 James Biddle

Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker www.pcorpfin.com Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

