Bunzl To Buy Privately Held DDS In US; Terms Not Disclosed

2:43a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl Plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) announced Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC or DDS in the US.



Advertisement

Completion of the acquisition is subject to clearance of the transaction by the Federal Trade Commission, the relevant US competition authority.

Minneapolis -based DDS is a distributor of goods not-for-resale and value-added services to retailers and other general distribution customers. The business supplies a wide range of packaging, consumables and operating store supplies through a variety of distribution and outsourcing programmes. Revenue in 2016 was $312 million.

Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive of Bunzl, said, "The proposed purchase of DDS will expand and extend our outsourcing business globally, particularly in relation to the retail sector. The transaction will improve our operating platform and, by combining our resources with those of DDS, we will be able to provide benefits to customers through an enhanced service offering."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



