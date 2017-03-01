DGAP-News: STADA: Earnings 2016 slightly above expectations - Growth to continue in 2017 (english)

STADA: Earnings 2016 slightly above expectations - Growth to continue in 2017

01.03.2017 / 08:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Adjusted net income +11 percent

- Significant improvement of Generics margin

- Accelerated sales and earnings growth of Branded Products in Q4

- Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly

- Further reduction of net debt - net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.8

- Dividend proposal of Euro 0.72 per share (previous year: Euro 0.70)

Preliminary STADA Group key figures

2016 2015 +/- Q4/2016 Q4/2015 +/- Group sales, EUR EUR +2% EUR 610.0 EUR 581.6 +5% reported 2,151.7 2,115.1 million million million million Group sales, EUR EUR +4% EUR 611.6 EUR 578.3 +6% adjusted 2,180.0 2,100.4 million million million million EBITDA, EUR 369.3 EUR 377.1 -2% EUR 80.2 EUR 95.9 -16% reported million million million million EBITDA, EUR 405.7 EUR 389.4 +4% EUR 105.1 EUR 95.6 +10% adjusted million million million million Net income, EUR 92.9 EUR 110.4 -16% EUR -7.4 EUR 20.5 >-100% reported million million million million Net income, EUR 184.3 EUR 165.8 +11% EUR 44.4 EUR 38.9 +14% adjusted million million million million Earnings per EUR 1.49 EUR 1.79 -17% EUR -0.12 EUR 0.33 >-100% share, reported Earnings per EUR 2.96 EUR 2.69 +10% EUR 0.71 EUR 0.62 +14% share, adjusted Dividend EUR 0.72 EUR 0.70 +3% -- -- -- (proposed 2016)



All figures included in this investor news are preliminary and not yet audited.

Bad Vilbel, March 1, 2017 - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG has released the preliminary, non-audited figures for financial year 2016 today, March 1, 2017. The Group was able to drive key changes in the reporting year as part of the further developed corporate strategy. Reported Group sales increased by 2 percent to Euro 2,151.7 million in the reporting year (previous year: Euro 2,115.1 million). Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects grew by 4 percent to Euro 2,180.0 million (previous year: Euro 2,100.4 million). Reported EBITDA decreased by 2 percent to Euro 369.3 million (previous year: Euro 377.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA showed an increase of 4 percent to Euro 405.7 million (previous year: Euro 389.4 million). Overall, there were one-time special items in the amount of Euro 116.7 million before or Euro 91.4 million after taxes (see "Preliminary STADA reconciliation - Preliminary special items 2016" on pages 6 and 7). Reported net income recorded a decrease of 16 percent to Euro 92.9 million (previous year: Euro 110.4 million). Adjusted net income increased by 11 percent to Euro 184.3 million (previous year: Euro 165.8 million). Reported earnings per share decreased to Euro 1.49 in 2016 (previous year: Euro 1.79). Adjusted earnings per share increased to Euro 2.96 (previous year: Euro 2.69).

Increase of dividend proposed Despite the decrease in reported net income, in light of STADA's dividend policy, which has been consistent for decades, the Executive Board is recommending to the Supervisory Board that a dividend of Euro 0.72 per share is proposed for financial year 2016 at the next Annual General Meeting on June 8, 2017 (previous year: Euro 0.70). This would represent an increase in the dividend of 3 percent compared to the prior year. The resulting total dividend payment of Euro 44.8 million (previous year: Euro 43.6 million) would reflect a distribution ratio of approximately 48 percent of reported net income.

Significant increase in cash flow from operating activities Cash flow from operating activities amounted to Euro 333.5 million in financial year 2016 (previous year: Euro 311.7 million). Free cash flow was at Euro 160.9 million (previous year: Euro 133.5 million). Free cash flow adjusted for payments for significant investments or acquisitions and proceeds from significant disposals amounted to Euro 243.0 million (previous year: Euro 212.4 million).

Net debt reduced Net debt was reduced to Euro 1,118.2 million as of the reporting date (December 31, 2015: Euro 1,215.7 million). The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.8 in 2016 (previous year: 3.1).

Outlook for financial year 2017 For financial year 2017, the Executive Board expects Group sales of between Euro 2.280 and 2.350 billion, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects with an adjusted EBITDA between Euro 430 and 450 million and adjusted net income between Euro 195 and 205 million.

STADA will publish the final figures for financial year 2016 as part of the press and analysts' conference on March 23, 2017.

Preliminary STADA segment key figures Generics

2016 2015 +/- Q4/2016 Q4/2015 +/- Sales, EUR 1,290.1 EUR 1,261.4 +2% EUR 358.3 EUR 333.2 +8% reported million million million million Sales, EUR 1,297.0 EUR 1,253.2 +3% EUR 352.7 EUR 331.5 +6% adjusted million million million million EBITDA, EUR 261.7 EUR 233.2 +12% EUR 68.9 EUR 73.2 -6% reported million million million million EBITDA, EUR 270.8 EUR 232.0 +17% EUR 77.3 EUR 71.4 +8% adjusted million million million million Margin, 20.3% 18.5% 19.2% 22.0% reported Margin, 21.0% 18.4% 21.6% 21.4% adjusted

Reported sales of the Generics segment grew by 2 percent to of Euro 1,290.1 million in the reporting year (previous year: Euro 1,261.4 million). Sales of the Generics segment adjusted for portfolio effects and currency influences increased by 3 percent to Euro 1,297.0 million (previous year: Euro 1,253.2 million). Generics contributed 60.0 percent to Group sales (previous year: 59.7 percent).

Preliminary STADA segment key figures Branded Products

2016 2015 +/- Q4/2016 Q4/2015 +/- Sales, EUR 861.6 EUR 853.6 +1% EUR 251.7 EUR 248.2 +1% reported million million million million Sales, EUR 883.0 EUR 847.1 +4% EUR 258.8 EUR 246.7 +5% adjusted million million million million EBITDA, EUR 188.0 EUR 211.8 -11% EUR 30.1 EUR 40.3 -25% reported million million million million EBITDA, EUR 202.4 EUR 220.1 -8% EUR 41.3 EUR 38.7 +7% adjusted million million million million Margin, 21.8% 24.8% 12.0% 16.2% reported Margin, 23.5% 25.8% 16.4% 15.6% adjusted

Reported sales of the Branded Products segment increased by 1 percent to Euro 861.6 million in financial year 2016 (previous year: Euro 853.6 million). Sales of the Branded Products segment adjusted for portfolio effects and currency influences increased by 4 percent to Euro 883.0 million (previous year: Euro 847.1 million). Branded products contributed 40.0 percent to Group sales (previous year: 40.3 percent).

Preliminary STADA reconciliation - Preliminary special items 2016 < /b>

in EUR 2016 Impair Effec- Curr- Meas- Portfolio Othe 2016 million1 rep- - ts ency urem- adjust- r5 adj- ort- ments/ from tran- ent ments/Re- ust- ed write- purch- slat- of structuring ed ups on ase ion deri- expenses4 fixed price effe- vati- assets alloc- cts ve ation- CIS/ fina- s and East- ncia- produ- ern l ct Europ inst- acquis e3 rume- itions nts 2 Earnings 369. -- -2.9 9.1 -- 28.2 2.0 405. before 3 7 interest, taxes, depreciation and amortiza- tion (EBITDA) Balance from 182. -65.5 -14.3 -- -- -- -- 102. deprecia- 7 9 tion/ amortiza-tion and impairments/ write-ups on intangible assets (including goodwill), property, plant and equipment and financial assets Financial 51.4 -- -- -- -0.5 -- -- 50.9 income and expenses Income taxes 32.7 12.8 3.1 1.1 0.1 5.3 4.0 59.1

Result distributable to non- 9.6 0.5 -1.6 -- -- -- -- 8.5 controlling shareholders Result distributable to 92.9 52.2 9.9 8.0 0.4 22.9 2.0 184.3 shareholders of STADA Arzneimittel AG (net income)

1 As a result of the presentation in EUR million, deviations due to rounding may occur in the tables. 2 Relates to additional scheduled depreciation and other measurement effects due to purchase price allocations as well as significant product acquisitions taking financial year 2013 as basis. 3 Relates to currency translation effects recorded in the income statement resulting from the fluctuation of the Russian ruble as well as other significant currencies of the region CIS/Eastern Europe. 4 Relates to miscellaneous extraordinary expenses, among other things, for the restructuring of the Germany business, the termination of main parts of the Aesthetics business, expenses in connection with the deconsolidation of the Egyptian subsidiary as well as the termination of a distribution agreement in Belgium. 5 Relates to miscellaneous extraordinary income and expenses, among other things, from a milestone payment received in the United Kingdom, tax rate changes in the United Kingdom as well as a severance payment for the former Chairman of the Executive Board.

Contact: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2- 18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0) 6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de

Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.

