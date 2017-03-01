DGAP-News: Aareal Bank announces repayment of the Aareal Bank Capital Funding Trust (english)

Wiesbaden, 1 March 2017 - The Aareal Bank Capital Funding Trust will terminate its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities (ISIN: XS0138973010) today, and redeem all of the 10,000,000 Trust Preferred Securities on the next scheduled repayment date of 31 March 2017, at a redemption price of 100%, equivalent to a total of EUR250 million, plus accrued interest.



"With this measure, we consistently pursue our goal of permanently optimising Aareal Bank Group's capital structure. We are in a position to take this step thanks to our very good capitalisation and liquidity position", said Hermann J. Merkens, Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG. The European Central Bank has granted its required approval of the redemption.

Aareal Bank Group Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is one of the leading international property specialists. It is active across three continents - in Europe, North America and Asia. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse's MDAX index, is the Group's parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group's two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group's property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In the Consulting/Services segment, Aareal Bank Group offers clients - particularly from the housing industry and the commercial property sector - services and products for managing residential property portfolios and processing payment flows.

Contact: Aareal Bank AG Corporate Communications

Sven Korndörffer Phone: +49 611 348 2306 sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com

Christian Feldbrügge Phone: +49 611 348 2280 christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com

Jorge Person Phone: +49 611 348 3217 jorge.person@aareal-bank.com

Alessandro Schwarz Phone: +49 611 348 2923 alessandro.schwarz@aareal-bank.com

01.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Aareal Bank AG Paulinenstr. 15 65189 Wiesbaden Germany Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332 E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com Internet: www.aareal-bank.com ISIN: DE0005408116 WKN: 540811 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm

549073 01.03.2017

