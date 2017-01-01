Carillion FY Pre-tax Profit Down

2:53a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carillion plc (CLLN.L) reported that its profit before taxation for the year ended 31 December 2016 declined to 146.7 million pounds from 155.1 million pounds last year.

Earnings per share were 25.9 pence down from 28.2 pence in the prior year.



Advertisement

But, underlying profit before taxation was 178.0 million pounds, up from 176.5 million pounds in the previous year.

Total revenue for the year rose to 5.21 billion pounds from 4.59 billion pounds last year.

The proposed full-year dividend increased by one per cent to 18.45 pence per share compared to 18.25 pence per share paid last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



