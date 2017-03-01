DGAP-News: mutares is founding member of the new capital market segment 'Scale' (english)

mutares is founding member of the new capital market segment 'Scale'

DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Expansion mutares is founding member of the new capital market segment 'Scale'

01.03.2017 / 08:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) transfers today into "Scale", the new SME segment of Deutsche Börse. Hence, mutares underlines its philosophy of high transparency and informed participation of investors.

"Scale" will be more closely regulated at sub-segment level in terms of inclusion prerequisites and follow-up obligations than the former SME segment "Entry Standard". Investors will gain better access to SMEs enhancing liquidity. Companies will profit from the network and services of Deutsche Börse, also through Deutsche Börse Capital Market Partners, research reports and DirectPlace.



"We immediately decided that we will move into 'Scale' and become one of the founding members. A well-informed investor is the objective of our capital market communications. With the transfer into the new segment, we underline our commitment to transparency and informed participation. At the same time our investor base and the awareness for our company will grow", states Robin Laik, CEO of mutares AG.

The shares of mutares AG are listed in the Entry Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015. The company already reports well above the required standards. mutares AG reports on its business development quarterly in German and English and informs investors through regular road shows and conferences. mutares has mandated Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA as Capital Market Partner.

Company profile of mutares AG

mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).

For further information, please contact:

mutares AG Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel. +49 89 9292776-0 Fax +49 89 9292776-22 ir@mutares.de www.mutares.de

Language: English Company: mutares AG Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 E-mail: ir@mutares.de Internet: www.mutares.de ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2 WKN: A0SMSH Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt

