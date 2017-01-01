ITV Plc FY16 Pretax Profit Decreases; External Revenue Up 3%

3:02a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) reported profit before tax of 553 million pounds for the year ended 31st December 2016 compared to 641 million pounds, prior year. Profit from continuing operations decreased to 453 million pounds or 11.1 pence per share from 502 million pounds or 12.3 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 847 million pounds from 843 million pounds. Adjusted EPS was 17.0 pence compared to 16.3 pence.



Fiscal 2016 Total ITV revenue increased 4% to 3.53 billion pounds. Group external revenue was 3.06 billion pounds compared to 2.97 billion pounds, prior year. Total non-NAR revenue was up 11% to 1.85 billion pounds, now 53% of total revenues. Total ITV Studios revenue was up 13% to 1.39 billion pounds.

The Board of ITV plc is proposing a final dividend of 4.8 pence, bringing the full year dividend to 7.2 pence, up 20%. The Board also proposed a special dividend of 5.0 pence per share. Looking ahead, the Board stated that it is committed to a long term sustainable dividend policy.

