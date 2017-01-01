International Personal Finance FY Pre-tax Profit Down

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) reported that its group profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2016 was 92.6 million pounds, 23.5 million pounds lower than 2015, reflecting a combination of lower home credit profit and higher investment in IPF Digital offset partially by strengthening FX rates.

Profit after taxation attributable to owners of the Company was 66.9 million pounds up from 62.5 million pounds last year.



Revenue was 763.4 million pounds up from 735.4 million pounds in the prior year.

Credit issued increased by 8% and revenue by 1%. Customer numbers reduced by 2%.

Subject to shareholder approval, a final dividend of 7.8 pence per share will be payable which will bring the full year dividend to 12.4 pence per share (2015: 12.4 pence per share). The full year dividend of 12.4 pence per share represents a total payment equivalent to approximately 41% of post-tax earnings for the full year 2016 which is above target pay-out rate of 35%. The final dividend will be paid on 12 May 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 18 April 2017.

The company expects the competitive and regulatory environment to remain challenging. In particular, the outcome of the Polish Ministry of Justice's proposals to further reduce the existing cap on non-interest charges in this market remains a major focus for the company. Regulatory changes in Romania are expected to significantly impact growth rates in this market in 2017.

The company said it is confident of the outlook for IPF Digital and expects to deliver further strong growth and targets profitability in 2018.

