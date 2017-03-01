DGAP-News: Capital Stage AG: Berenberg initiated new research on Capital Stage AG - recommendation to buy with a target value of EUR 8.00 per share (english)

3:39a.m.

Capital Stage AG: Berenberg initiated new research on Capital Stage AG - recommendation to buy with a target value of EUR 8.00 per share

DGAP-News: Capital Stage AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Study Capital Stage AG: Berenberg initiated new research on Capital Stage AG - recommendation to buy with a target value of EUR 8.00 per share

01.03.2017 / 09:24 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Berenberg initiated new research on Capital Stage AG - recommendation to buy with a target value of EUR 8.00 per share

Hamburg, March 1 2017 - Today, the analysts at Berenberg Equity Research, London, published a new research report on Hamburg-based Capital Stage AG (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). In their analysis, Berenberg recommends the Capital Stage AG share as a "buy". According to the estimations in the study by Berenberg Equity, the share's target value lies around EUR 8.00 per share and, in comparison to the share's value at the time of initial public offering, has the potential to grow by some 20.00 per cent.



Advertisement

Capital Stage AG is currently being covered by eight analyst banks. The analysts' opinions are predominantly positive.

Capital Stage AG, whose share is listed on the SDAX index, is one of Europe's largest independent power producers. The total generation capacity of its 155 solar and 44 wind parks is more than 1.2 gigawatts.

About Capital Stage AG: Since 2009, Capital Stage has been investing in and operating solar and wind parks, now with installations in Germany, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria and Sweden. Including solar and wind parks acquired and operated as part of the asset management business for third parties, the company's generation capacity totals more than 1.2 gigawatts. This makes Capital Stage one of Europe's leading independent solar and wind park operators. With its solar and wind parks, the company generates attractive yields as well as continuous and predictable income.

The Capital Stage AG share is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg stock exchange (ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500). Since 2014, the Capital Stage AG share has been included in the SDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

You can find further information on the company at www.capitalstage.com.

Contact: Head of Investor & Public Relations ------------------------------------------------------------ Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg

Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242 Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129 e-mail: till.giessmann@capitalstage.com http://www.capitalstage.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Capital Stage AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0 Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129 E-mail: info@capitalstage.com Internet: www.capitalstage.com ISIN: DE0006095003 WKN: 609500 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

549139 01.03.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



