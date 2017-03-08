Admiral Group PLC : Notice of Results

Notice of Updated 2016 Preliminary Results Date and Location

Admiral Group plc will be announcing its 2016 Preliminary Results on Wednesday 8 March 2017 at 7.00am.

On the same day the Group will host an analyst presentation on the results at 8.00am at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, 2 King Edward Street, EC1A 1HQ.

Those analysts wishing to attend are asked to contact Tom Blackwell at FTI Consulting on +44 20 3727 1051 or tom.blackwell@fticonsulting.com



The presentation will be accessible via a conference call for those unable to attend in person.

To register to participate in the conference call please also contact Tom Blackwell. A web cast of the presentation will be available live, and following the meeting, on the Admiral Group plc website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk

For more information, please contact: Admiral Karen Maguire Investors & Analysts +44 (0) 29 2060 2075 James Carnduff Media +44 (0) 29 2043 4232

FTI Consulting Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051

