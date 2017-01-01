Euro Falls Ahead Of PMI Reports

3:55a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Wednesday, Markit Economics is due to release its manufacturing PMI figures for Italy. PMI reports for France and Germany are due at 3:50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, respectively. The manufacturing PMI for the Eurozone is due 4:00 am ET. Meanwhile, Germany's unemployment figures for February is due at 3:55 am ET.



Advertisement

Ahead of the reports, the euro fell against the other major currencies.

As of 3:40 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8516 against the pound, 1.0643 against the Swiss franc, 1.0534 against the U.S. dollar and 119.59 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



