Pound Rises Ahead Of U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Mortgage Approvals

4:40a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, U.K. manufacturing PMI for February and U.K. mortgage approvals data for January are due. The manufacturing index is expected to drop slightly to 55.7 in February, from 55.9 in the prior month.



Advertisement

Ahead of these data, the pound rose against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8512 against the euro, 1.2384 against the U.S. dollar, 1.2497 against the franc and 140.64 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



