FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 As Pound Dips On Hawkish Fed Comments

6:09a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rallied on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged $1 trillion in infrastructure spending and "massive" tax relief for the middle class.

While Trump's speech to Congress lacked details on his plans for tax reforms, investors seem to be relieved that he struck a softer, more conventional tone on the issue of immigration.

A falling pound on the back of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and weak manufacturing data also supported underlying sentiment.



British manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in three months in February, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procure showed today. The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index dropped to 54.6 from 55.7 in January.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 66 points or 0.91 percent at 7,329 in late opening deals after rising 0.1 percent in the previous session.

CRH shares rallied 4.5 percent. The building materials group posted significant growth in 2016, with margins and returns ahead of last year in every division.

Plumbing and heating products maker Wolseley rose 1 percent after appointing Mike Powell as its new chief financial officer from June 1.

Television company ITV climbed 2 percent after its overall group revenue grew by 3 percent for 2016.

Bunzl also advanced 2 percent. The distribution and outsourcing Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC in the U.S. for an undisclosed sum.

On the flip side, Man Group slumped 4 percent after the hedge fund manager swung to a pretax loss for 2016, hit by exceptional charges.

