Office Depot Sees Lower 2017 Revenues

7:19a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc. (ODP) said it expects total company sales in 2017 to be lower than 2016, primarily due to the impact of store closures, prior year contract customer losses, one less selling week and continued challenging market conditions. However, the company expects the rate of sales decline to improve throughout 2017 based on improvements in customer retention, implementation of new customer wins and continued growth in the contract channel sales pipeline.

The company closed 123 retail stores in 2016, of which 72 stores were part of the second phase of the retail optimization plan announced in the third quarter of 2016. The company expects to close approximately 75 stores in 2017.



Advertisement

Through the end of 2016, Office Depot has achieved over $700 million in annual synergy benefits from the OfficeMax integration. The company continues to expect total annual run-rate merger synergy benefits of more than $750 million, with the majority of the remaining benefits expected to be achieved by the end of 2017. Merger integration expenses are expected to total approximately $45 million in 2017 with approximately $25 million in capital expenditures.

As part of the new cost saving program announced last year, the company expects to deliver over $250 million in annual benefits by the end of 2018 with about half of those benefits anticipated to be realized in 2017. In addition, the company estimates it will incur up to approximately $125 million in one-time costs and capital expenditures to implement the cost saving programs, with the majority of these costs incurred through 2017.

The company noted that it continues to expect to achieve approximately $500 million in adjusted operating income in fiscal 2017, a comparable year-over-year increase of about 10%, excluding the $15 million estimated 53rd week operating income benefit in 2016.

In 2017, capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $200 million including investments to support the company's critical priorities and the Store of the Future test format. The company anticipates having about 100 stores converted to this new format by the end of 2017. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $150 million in 2017.

Office Depot anticipates free cash flow from continuing operations to be more than $300 million in 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



