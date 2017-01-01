Best Buy Co Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 19% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $621 million, or $1.95 per share. This was up from $524 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $13.48 billion. This was down from $13.62 billion last year.

Best Buy Co Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $621 Mln. vs. $524 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q4): $13.48 Bln vs. $13.62 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.2 - $8.3 Bln

