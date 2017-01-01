Euro Mixed Ahead Of German CPI Data

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German statistical office Destatis is scheduled to release its preliminary consumer price report for February at 8:00 am ET Wednesday. Consumer price is expected to rise 0.6 percent in February, after a 0.6 percent decline in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the franc, it fell against the greenback. The euro held steady against the yen.

As of 7:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8554 against the pound, 1.0649 against the Swiss franc, 1.0532 against the greenback and 119.81 against the yen.

