Proven VCT plc : Transaction in Own Shares

ProVen VCT plc

Transaction in own shares

1 March 2017

ProVen VCT plc announces that, on 28 February 2017, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 10p each 24,070 94.50p 0.02%

Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone: 020 7845 7820

