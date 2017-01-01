U.S.dollar Rises Ahead Of U.S. Personal Income And Spending Data

8:41a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its personal income and spending report for January at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Economists expect 0.3 percent increase in both personal income and spending.



Ahead of the data, the greenback rose against the other major currencies.

The greenback was worth 1.0522 against the euro, 1.2301 against the pound, 1.0117 against the franc and 113.86 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

