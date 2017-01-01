U.S. Personal Income Climbs More Than Expected In January

8:52a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.S. personal income in the month of January, the report also showed that personal spending rose by less than expected.



Advertisement

The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had been expecting another 0.3 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by 0.5 percent in the previous month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



