Russian Flour Company Sets Guinness Record For Largest Serving Of Pancakes

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian flour exporter JSC MAKFA has set a Guinness World Record for the largest serving of pancakes on the occasion of Pancake Day.

The record-breaking effort was carried out on Tuesday, the Christian holiday Shrove marking the last day before Lent - a 40 day period of abstinence before Easter.

16 professional chefs gathered in a big tent outside a public art gallery in Moscow for the mouth-watering attempt.

The batter was prepared the night before, but all the pancakes were cooked on-site and served fresh on the attempt day.

After almost eight hours of non-stop pancake-making, MAKFA achieved the record with an incredible 12,716 crepes.

Guinness World Records adjudicators Lucia Sinigagliesi and Glenn Pollard counted and verified the enormous number of pancakes.

