GM February U.S. Sales Up 4.2%

9:59a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said that its total U.S. sales for the month of February 2017 were 237,388 vehicles, up 4.2 percent from last year's 227,825 vehicles.

Retail sales totaled 188,715 units, up 5 percent, compared with a flat industry. This equates to a market share of 17.7 percent, an increase of 0.7 percentage points.



GM's average transaction prices (ATPs) rose $570 per unit to $34,900, a February record. Three years of J.D. Power PIN data show that GM has led the industry in ATPs in 35 of 36 months through February.

Commercial deliveries were up 7 percent, driven by an 11 percent increase in pickup sales and a 75 percent increase in Chevrolet Malibu sales. It was the best February Commercial sales since 2008. Government sales were up 4 percent and daily rental deliveries were down 2 percent. Total fleet sales were up 2 percent.

Small business deliveries, which are included in retail sales, were up 13 percent, driven by a 22 percent increase in full-size pickups and a 39 percent increase in large vans.

GM estimates the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR) for light vehicles was approximately 17.5 million units.

Looking ahead for 2017, GM said it is optimistic that the company, and Chevrolet in particular, will continue to gain retail market share in an industry expected to remain at or near record sales levels.

"Looking ahead, we will stay focused on strengthening our brands, growing retail sales and share, reducing daily rental deliveries and maintaining our operating discipline. Our strong small business deliveries are a clear sign of growing confidence in the economy," said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president, Sales Operations.

