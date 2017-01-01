US Will Work With Allies To Counter Nations That Threaten Neighbors: Tillerson

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson has said that the US Government will work with allies to counter nations that threaten their neighbors or destabilize their regions.



In a statement issued after President Donald Trump delivered his address to Congress, Tillerson said the State Department will continue to engage to advance U.S. interests in the world in cooperation with its partners and allies.

The State Department will also continue to support policies and institutions that keep Americans safe, including a robust NATO where Allies meet their responsibilities, an immigration process that vets those coming into our country, and borders/ports of entry that are secure.

"American foreign policy must promote our core values of freedom, democracy, and stability," he added.

