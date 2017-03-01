DGAP-Public Voting Rights: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (english)

10:35a.m.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.03.2017 / 16:20 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany

2. Reason for notification

X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Eugen Münch

4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

HCM SE

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

01 March 2017

6. Total positions

% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 11.53 % 5.87 % 17.40 % 66962470 ing situat- ion Previo- 10.04 % 4.38 % 14.42 % / us notifi- cation

7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007042301 4650083 3070000 6.94 % 4.59 % Total 7720083 11.53 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrumen- or maturity conversion physical rights rights t date period settlement absolute in % Share bis Physical 3930000 5.87 % Forward zum/until Purchase 23. Nov. 2017 Total 3930000 5.87 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both (if (if at least held instruments (if at least at least held 5% 3% or more) held 5% or more) or more) Euge- 6.94 % % 6.94 % n Münc- h HCM 4.59 % 5.87 % 10.46 % SE

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG Salzburger Leite 1 97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale Germany Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

549449 01.03.2017

