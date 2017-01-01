U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates Fastest Growth In Over Two Years

10:36a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by much more than anticipated in the month of February, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Wednesday.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 57.7 in February from 56.0 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 56.4.

With the bigger than expected increase, the manufacturing index rose to its highest level since reaching 57.9 in August of 2014.



Advertisement

"Comments from the panel largely indicate strong sales and demand, and reflect a positive view of business conditions with a watchful eye on commodities and the potential for inflation," said Bradley J. Holcomb, chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

The increase by the headline index was partly due to a notably faster rate of new orders growth, as the new orders index jumped to 65.1 in February from 60.4 in January. The index reached its highest level since December of 2013.

The producing index also climbed to 62.9 in February from 61.4 in January, reaching its highest level since March of 2011.

On the other hand, the report said the employment index fell to 54.2 in February from 56.1 in January, indicating a slower rate of job growth in the manufacturing sector.

The prices index also dropped to 68.0 in February from 69.0 in January, although the reading above 50 still indicated higher raw materials prices for the twelfth consecutive month.

On Friday, the ISM is scheduled to release a separate report on activity in the service sector in the month of February. The service sector index is expected dip to 56.2 in February from 56.5 in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



