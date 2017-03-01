Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

11:12a.m.

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the "Company")

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The Company was notified that on 1 March 2017, Andrew Morris, a person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"), sold 2,611 Company ordinary shares.

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Advertisement

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Andrew Morris |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |General Manager |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

|4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | |GB0002148343 | | |Identification code | |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of shares |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | |£22.60 |2,611 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |01/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange, Main Market |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+| | +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

Enquiries:

Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rathbone Brothers Plc via GlobeNewswire

0214834R20

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



