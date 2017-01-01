Poll Shows Largely Positive Reaction To Trump Speech

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans who watched President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday had a largely positive reaction to the speech, according to the results of a CNN/ORC poll.

The poll found that 57 percent of speech-watchers had a very positive reaction to Trump's remarks, while another 21 percent had a somewhat positive reaction.

Eleven percent of speech-watchers reacted to the address somewhat negatively, and only 10 percent viewed the speech very negatively.



A vast majority of speech-watchers were also more optimistic about the direction of the country after Trump's speech, with 69 percent saying they were more optimistic. Twenty-eight percent said they were more pessimistic.

The poll also found that 69 percent of speech-watchers expect the policies proposed by Trump to move the country in the right direction, up from 58 percent before the address.

Most speech-watchers also said Trump's policies will move the country in the right direction on specific issues such as the economy, terrorism, and taxes.

However, CNN noted people who choose to watch a political speech such as this one tend to be more supportive of the speaker.

In this survey, the pool of speech-watchers was about eight points more Republican than the population as a whole, CNN said.

The CNN/ORC survey of 509 adults who watched the speech was conducted on February 28th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.

