European Markets Rallied On Fed Rate Hike Hopes And Trump Speech

12:16p.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets climbed throughout Wednesday's session and ended the day with a significant gain. Traders reacted positively to yesterday's speech from U.S. President Donald Trump. The speech lacked details on his plans for tax reform and replacing Obamacare, but the President struck a softer, more conventional tone.

Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials also pushed euro and pound lower against the U.S. dollar. New York Fed President William Dudley, one of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's inner-circle members, said on CNN that the case for raising U.S. interest rates has become "a lot more compelling" since the November election. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president John Williams also sounded hawkish talking up the odds of a rate hike in mid-March.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 1.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 2.13 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 1.42 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 1.97 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 2.10 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 1.64 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.04 percent.

In Frankfurt, defense contractor Rheinmetall leaped 5.24 percent after reporting a better-than-expected 23 percent jump in fiscal 2016 earnings before interest and taxes.

Nordex surged 4.54 percent. The wind turbines maker reported that its fiscal 2016 consolidated net profit grew 82.4 percent from the previous year to 95.4 million euros.

Covestro plunged 6.49 percent after Bayer said it is reducing its holding in the separately listed chemicals subsidiary.

In Paris, Airbus increased 2.60 percent after saying it has finalized the sale of its Germany-based defense electronics business to private equity firm KKR.

In London, CRH jumped 4.93 percent. The building materials group posted significant growth in 2016, with margins and returns ahead of last year in every division.



Advertisement

Plumbing and heating products maker Wolseley rose 3.56 percent after appointing Mike Powell as its new chief financial officer from June 1.

Television company ITV climbed 4.54 percent after its overall group revenue grew by 3 percent for 2016.

Bunzl also advanced 3.64 percent. The distribution and outsourcing Group has entered into an agreement to acquire Diversified Distribution Systems, LLC in the U.S. for an undisclosed sum.

Man Group dropped 1.98 percent after the hedge fund manager swung to a pretax loss for 2016, hit by exceptional charges.

Oil and gas company Eni climbed 3.31 percent in Milan. The company swung to a net profit of 340 million euros in the three months to December, compared with a loss of 8.45 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2015.

Apparel manufacturer and lifestyle brand Moncler increased 5.44 percent after reporting an 18 percent increase in 2016 revenues, boosted by sales in China.

Banco Sabadell gained 6.77 percent in Madrid after it agreed to sell its Florida-based retail banking unit to Iberiabank Corp for $1 billion.

Supermarket chain Ahold Delhaize jumped 3.49 percent in Amsterdam after posting stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings.

Eurozone manufacturing activity gathered further momentum in February but the pace of growth was slightly slower than the initial estimate, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 55.4 in February from 55.2 in January. This was the highest reading since April 2011 but slightly below its earlier flash estimate of 55.5.

Germany's inflation accelerated more-than-expected in February to its highest level since the middle of 2012, preliminary figures from Destatis showed Wednesday. The flash consumer price index inflation rose to 2.2 percent from 1.9 percent in January. Economists had forecast 2.1 percent inflation.

Germany's unemployment dropped marginally in January, the labor force survey from Destatis showed Wednesday. The jobless rate fell to 3.8 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December. In the same period of previous year, the rate was 4.4 percent.

Germany's jobless claims declined more than expected in February, reports said citing data from the Federal Labor Agency. The number of people out of work decreased by 14,000 from January, compared to the expected fall of 10,000.

The jobless rate held steady at a record low 5.9 percent in February. The rate came in line with expectations.

British manufacturing sector expanded at the slowest pace in three months in February, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday. The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector dropped to 54.6 in February from 55.7 in January.

UK mortgage approvals increased to a near one-year high in January, figures from the Bank of England showed Wednesday. The number of loans approved for house purchases rose to 69,928 from 68,266 in December. This was the fourth consecutive increase and reached its highest level since February 2016.

UK house price growth increased unexpectedly in February, data published by the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday. House prices advanced 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the prior month's 4.3 percent increase. The growth rate was expected to ease to 4.1 percent.

UK shop prices declined as a slower pace in February as food prices logged an annual growth, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday. Shop prices declined 1 percent year-on-year in February, followed by a 1.7 percent drop in January. Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent drop.

China's manufacturing activity expanded again in February as strong foreign demand pushed up overall new orders, despite concerns over trade protectionism measures from the U.S. administration.

The Caixin factory Purchasing Managers' Index improved unexpectedly to 51.7 in February from 51.0 in January, according to a private survey from IHS Markit, released Wednesday. The reading was forecast to drop to 50.8. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

The official manufacturing PMI climbed to 51.6 from 51.3 a month ago, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed. The score was also above the expected level of 51.2. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing PMI dropped to 54.2 from 54.6.

While the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing a slightly bigger than expected increase in U.S. personal income in the month of January, the report also showed that personal spending rose by less than expected.

The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in January after rising by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had been expecting another 0.3 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending edged up by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by 0.5 percent in the previous month. Spending had been expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated by much more than anticipated in the month of February, the Institute for Supply Management revealed in a report on Wednesday.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 57.7 in February from 56.0 in January, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 56.4.

Construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.

The report said construction spending slumped by 1.0 percent to an annual rate of $1.180 trillion in January from the revised December estimate of $1.192 trillion. Economists had expected spending to climb by 0.6 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



