The Swiss Stock Market Broke Out To A New High For The Year

12:32p.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session with a significant gain. The sharp increase drove the market past the 8,600 point level and to its highest level of the year. The rally was primarily fueled by yesterday's speech by U.S. President Trump and hawkish comments from Fed officials regarding a potential rate hike.

Trump's speech before Congress lacked details on his plans for tax reform and replacing Obamacare, but the President struck a softer, more conventional tone.

New York Fed President William Dudley stated that the case for raising U.S. interest rates has become "a lot more compelling" since the November election. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president John Williams also sounded hawkish talking up the odds of a rate hike in mid-March.



Advertisement

The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.04 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,634.70. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.18 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.96 percent.

The bank stocks turned in a strong performance on hopes for a Fed interest rate hike in March. Credit Suisse surged 5.2 percent UBS gained 4.7 percent.

Insurance stocks were also in demand. Swiss Life climbed 1.7 percent, Bâloise rose 1.5 percent and Zurich Insurance added 1.1 percent.

Cyclical stocks also fared well Wednesday. Dufry was the top gainer, with an increase of 2.0 percent. ABB and Richemont advanced 1.6 percent each while Schindler and LafargeHolcim each gained 1.5 percent.

Kuehne + Nagel was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, with a loss of 2.5 percent. The company reported that its earnings for the fiscal year 2016 rose to 720 million Swiss francs from 679 million francs in the prior year.

The company's Board of Directors will propose a 10 per cent higher dividend of 5.50 francs per share to the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2017, compared to 5.00 francs per share paid last year.

Sika was another notable loser, falling 0.9 percent. Lonza declined 0.6 percent and Aryzta weakened by 0.5 percent. Givaudan decreased 0.3 percent and SGS slipped 0.1 percent.

The defensive heavyweights all finished in the green. Nestlé gained 0.6 percent, while Roche and Novartis both climbed by 0.5 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



