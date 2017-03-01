DGAP-DD: Klöckner & Co SE (english)

2:59p.m.

DGAP-DD: Klöckner & Co SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2017 / 20:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: William A. Last name(s): Partalis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Klöckner & Co SE

b) LEI

529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KC01000

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 51% of the annual net bonus for the fiscal year 2016 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a three-year lock up period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 12.6468 EUR 221217.83 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 12.6468 EUR 221217.83 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-01; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

01.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Klöckner & Co SE Am Silberpalais 1 47057 Duisburg Germany Internet: www.kloeckner.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33243 01.03.2017

