GOP Senator Says 2020 Candidates Should Be Required To Release Tax Returns

2:58p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Candidates for president in 2020 should be required to release their tax returns, according to Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"I think that prospectively what I'll do is, any candidate running in 2020 needs to release their tax returns," Graham told reporters on Wednesday.



Graham suggested passing a law requiring candidates to release their tax returns and said it would apply to President Donald Trump if he runs for re-election.

The comments from Graham, one of Trump's fiercest Republican critics, come as the president has steadfastly refused to release his tax returns.

Throughout the presidential campaign, Trump claimed he could not release his returns due to an ongoing audit, although the IRS said he was free to release the information.

Trump and his surrogates have argued the American people don't care about his tax returns and opponents are only seeking the information to score political points.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

