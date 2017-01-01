Lowe's Holding On To Strong Gain In Late-Day Trading

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Lowe's (LOW) continue to see significant strength in late-day trading on Wednesday after moving sharply higher early in the session. After reaching a nearly eight-month intraday high, Lowe's is currently up by 9.5 percent.



The jump by Lowe's comes after the home improvement retailer reported better than expected fourth quarter results and forecast 2017 earnings and sales above analyst estimates.

