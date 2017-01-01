Japan Monetary Base Climbs 21.4% In February

7:30p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was up 21.4 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 430.969 trillion yen.



That follows the 22.6 percent spike in January.

Banknotes in circulation added 4.5 percent while coins in circulation gained 1.1 percent. Current account balances surged an annual 28.0 percent, including a 26.8 percent jump in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base was up 14.7 percent to 441.372 trillion yen.

