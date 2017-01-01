Wells Fargo Warns More Customers May Be Affected By Sales Scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), which seeks to resolve a bogus-account scandal, warned investors it may find more victims. Separately, it said U.S. authorities are examining whether other firms abused its technology to violate international sanctions.

Wells Fargo disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has expanded a review into how employees pitched accounts and other products to customers, looking at a broader time frame, and is now refining its methodology to identify any improper sales. "This work could lead to, among other things, an increase in the identified number of potentially impacted customers," it said.



Meanwhile, Wells Fargo said it discovered overseas banks were using its software tools to help finance trade with countries and entities subject to U.S. sanctions. Wells Fargo said it alerted the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control and is cooperating with a Justice Department inquiry. It doesn't appear that any of the transactions flowed through accounts at the bank.

Leaders of Wells Fargo have been working since September to restore its reputation and assuage public furor after authorities fined the company $185 million for possibly opening more than 2 million retail bank accounts without customers' approval.

Earlier today, Wells Fargo said that eight senior executives would not receive cash bonuses for 2016 following the bank's sales-practices scandal.

In addition, the performance share equity awards they received in 2014 that vested following 2016 would be reduced by up to 50% from the amounts that would have been paid based on previously established financial performance targets. The result is an aggregate reduction in compensation totaling approximately $32 million, based on 2016 target bonuses and the current price of Wells Fargo shares.

