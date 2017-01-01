Japanese Market Notably Higher

9:28p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably higher on Thursday, with the record highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 230.49 points or 1.19 percent to 19,624.03, off a high of 19,668.01 in early trades.

Among the other major exporters, Toshiba is rising more than 3 percent, Sony is up almost 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, and Canon is higher by 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent and Honda is rising more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is gaining almost 6 percent, Tokai Carbon is rising more than 5 percent and Denka Co. is higher by 5 percent.

On the flip side, Showa Denko is losing almost 7 percent and Rakuten is down more than 1 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 21.4 percent on year in February, coming in at 430.969 trillion yen. That follows the 22.6 percent spike in January.

Japan will also provide January numbers for loans and discounts today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied to new record highs on Wednesday, reflecting a positive reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress and the increased probability of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow soared 303.31 points or 1.5 percent to 21,115.55, the Nasdaq jumped 78.59 points or 1.4 percent to 5,904.03 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.32 points or 1.4 percent to 2,395.96.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index soared by 2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures inched lower Wednesday, giving up early gains after the dollar strengthened as U.S. oil inventories rose. WTI oil for April fell 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $53.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

