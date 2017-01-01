Australian Dollar Falls Against Majors

10:56p.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.

The Australian dollar fell to 87.17 against the yen, from an early 2-week high of 87.46.



The aussie slipped to 1.3781 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3737.

Against the Canadian, the U.S. and New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 1.0203, 0.7644 and 1.0715 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0225, 0.7673 and 1.0739, respectively.

If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 85.00 against the yen, 1.41 against the euro, 0.99 against the loonie, 0.75 against the greenback and 1.05 against the kiwi.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

