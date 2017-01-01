Australian Dollar Falls On Weak Trade Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday, after data showed that Australia's trade surplus rose less-than-expected in January.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that Australia posted a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$1.302 billion in January. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$3.80 billion and was down 61 percent from A$3.334 billion in December.

Exports were down A$945 million or 3.0 percent on month to A$31.796. Imports advanced A$1.088 billion or 4.0 percent to A$30.494 billion.

Also, the ABS said that the total number of building approvals in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in January, coming in at 17,412. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 2.5 percent contraction in December.



On a yearly basis, approvals tumbled 12.0 percent, missing forecasts for a decline of 11.6 percent after slipping 11.7 percent in the previous month.

Meanwhile, crude oil delivery for March is currently down by 0.28 percent or $53.55 per barrel. The crude oil prices fell as U.S. oil inventories rose.

Wednesday, the Australian dollar had risen 0.06 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.81 percent against the yen, 0.54 percent against the euro, 0.47 against the loonie and 0.63 percent against the kiwi.

In the Asian trading, the Australian dollar fell to 87.17 against the yen, from an early 2-week high of 87.46. The aussie may test support near the 85.00 region.

The aussie slipped to 1.3781 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3737. On the downside, 1.41 is seen as the next support level for the aussie.

Against the Canadian, the U.S. and New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 1.0203, 0.7644 and 1.0715 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0225, 0.7673 and 1.0739, respectively. If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.99 against the loonie, 0.75 against the greenback and 1.05 against the kiwi.

Looking ahead, Swiss GDP data for the fourth quarter and German import price index for January are due to be released in the pre-European session at 1:45 am ET and 2:00 am ET, respectively.

Swiss retail sales data for January, U.K. CIPS/Markit construction PMI for February and Eurozone CPI data for February, PPI for December and unemployment rate for January are slated for release later in the day.

In the New York session, Canada GDP data for the fourth quarter and U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 25 are set to be published.

At 1:00 pm ET, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane is expected to speak about climate change and Canada's economic future at the Finance Sustainability Initiative, in Montreal.

At 2:30 pm ET, European Central Bank Board member Sabine Lautenschlager will deliver a speech at German Symposium organised by LSE German Society in London, United Kingdom.

