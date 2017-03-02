DGAP-Adhoc: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Submission of a binding offer for the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies (english)

Submission of a binding offer for the Darex Packaging Technologies business of GCP Applied Technologies



On March 2, 2017 Henkel has entered into exclusive negotiations with GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Cambridge, MA/USA ("GCP") to acquire the global Darex Packaging Technologies business and has submitted a binding offer on a cash and debt free basis of 1,050 million US dollars (around 995 million euros).

Darex supplies high-performance sealants and coatings for the metal packaging industry around the world. It serves various global customers producing beverage, food or aerosol cans, ensuring with its solutions the highest quality standards for many best-known brands. In fiscal 2016, Darex Packaging Technologies generated sales of around 300 million US dollars (around 285 million euros). Darex has about 700 employees and 20 sites in 19 countries.

In connection with this binding offer, GCP will begin a consultation process with the relevant Works Councils and Labor Unions. Upon completion of that process, it is intended to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement in respect of the proposed sale. The proposed transaction will also be subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

