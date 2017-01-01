LafargeHolcim Turns To Profit In Q4, But Sales Decline

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK), formed by the combination of French Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income was 535 million Swis francs, compared to loss of 2.86 billion Swiss francs last year.

The company noted that pricing, synergies and disciplined cost management drive strong fourth-quarter earnings and cash-flow growth.



Recurring net income for the quarter was 564 million francs, compared to loss of 78 million francs in the same period last year.

Net sales for the quarter declined 12.3 percent to 6.53 billion francs from 7.44 billion francs last year. On a like-for-like basis, net sales decreased 1.4 percent.

Operating EBITDA grew 30.9 percent to 1.30 billion francs from 988 million francs last year, while adjusted operating EBITDA increased 15.5 percent to 1.61 billion francs. Further, the company proposed a dividend of 2.0 francs per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company expects double-digit like-for-like adjusted operating EBITDA growth over 2016 and recurring earnings per share growth of more than 20 percent. Further, the company said it is on track to reach its 2018 targets.

Bruno Lafont, Co-Chairman of the company's board of directors, has decided that he will not stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.

