AB InBev Q4 Normalized Profit Drops

1:47a.m.

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported that its normalized profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the fourth-quarter dropped to $919 million from last year's $2.561 billion hurt by the organic decline in EBITDA, higher net finance results and unfavorable currency translation, partly offset by lower income taxes. Normalized earnings per share decreased to $0.43 from $1.56 last year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the company fell to $400 million from $2.287 billion in the previous year.

EBITDA declined by 3.6% to 5.248 billion. Excluding Brazil, EBITDA grew by 6.4% in the latest-quarter



Revenue grew to $14.20 billion from $10.72 billion in the prior year. Quarterly revenue grew by 0.2% with revenue per hl growth of 3.9%. On a constant geographic basis revenue per hl grew by 3.1%.

Quarterly total volumes declined by 3.3%, with own beer volumes down 3.0% and non-beer volumes down 4.4%. In the majority key markets, it saw improving market share trends.

The AB InBev Board proposes a final dividend of 2.00 EUR per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 26'April 2017.

Between 1 April 2016 and 31 December 2016, $282 million of synergies and cost savings were realized in connection with the combination with SABMiller, in addition to the 547 million reported by SABMiller as of 31 March 2016.

In October 2016, AB InBev completed its combination with SABMiller.

AB InBev expects net capital expenditure of approximately $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2017.

