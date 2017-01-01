Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss GDP Data

1:55a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's GDP data for the fourth quarter is due to be released in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter after stagnating in the third quarter.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the yen, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the euro and the pound, the Swiss franc held steady.

As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0641 against the euro, 1.2409 against the pound, 1.0103 against the U.S. dollar and 112.96 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



